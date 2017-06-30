Camping World updates on acquired Gander and Overton's stores

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) announces details on the planned acquisition of certain assets of Gander Mountain Company and Overton's following the company's winning bids in bankruptcy auctions in April.

Overall, Camping World will take control of 57 new stores.

"Our original goal was to initially open seventy or more stores, and while our initial list is now less than seventy, we are not willing to open stores which we do not believe have a clear path to profitability," says Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis.

Complete list of new Gander and Overton's stores acquired