E*Trade board urges new CEO for clear plan; shares up 2%

via Michael Wursthorn at the WSJ

The board at E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) has issued an ultimatum to newish CEO Karl Roessner: Clearly define the company's future by the end of 2018, or else think about selling.

Roessner's plan: Return E*Trade to its roots as an irreverent fintech company. Among the initiatives: a refresh of trading technology, deepening derivative-trading capabilities, a new ad campaign.

The investing landscape is changing though, with peers like Schwab and Ameritrade moving away from relying on commissions (which keep falling), and instead hunt for fee income.

Then there's the index/ETF investing boom. Money is flowing out of active professional management (and surely non-professional as well).