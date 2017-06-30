Reuters: Husky Energy plans multiple shutdowns at Ohio refinery

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) plans to shut the 40K bbl/day gasoline-making unit at its Lima, Ohio, refinery in September for roughly six weeks for planned work, Reuters reports.

Husky also plans to begin upgrading the 165K bbl/day crude unit next month, with work extending into October, and upgrades on the 23K bbl/day coker will take place and possibly extend into November, according to the report.

The planned work is part of the company's multi-million dollar crude flexibility project that will allow the plant to process up to 40K bbl/day of heavy Canadian crude.