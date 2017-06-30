Shake Shack CEO talks weather, breakfast and MCD

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randy Garutti dropped in the CNBC studio this morning to take questions.

On rainy Q2 NYC weather: Garutti couldn't get into specifics into how the rain dampened Q2 comparable sales growth, although he did talk about the benefit over the long term of geographic expansion smoothing out results. The read is that comps were likely impacted by NYC Mother Nature. "We like sunhsine," noted the Shake Shack boss.

On global growth: The expected strong response in various new markets is highlighted.

On breakfast: "We love breakfast," says Garutti. Clearly, Shake Shack is exploring early results with the concept.

On McDonald's: Garutti acknowledges that McDonald's is one of the greatest brands ever, but also points out Shake Shack's appeal to younger consumers due its "premium" model. A question on the new Chicken sandwich at Mickey D's leads Garutti to note that Shake Shack doesn't use antibiotics with its Angus beef.