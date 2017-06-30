U.S. steelmakers eyed after report of potential 20% import tariffs

U.S. steelmakers are on watch today after Axios reports Pres. Trump and a few top advisers are "hell-bent" on imposing tariffs on steel imports of as much as 20%, despite opposition from nearly the entire Trump Cabinet.

Penalties eventually could be extended to other imports, including aluminum, semiconductors, paper and household appliances, according to the report.

Trump reportedly was warned that an affected industry such as automakers likely would seek a court injunction within hours of any tariffs on steel.

However, WSJ reports Trump is set to miss a self-imposed Friday deadline for concluding a major report on of the national security implications of steel imports amid complaints from lawmakers and businesses.

