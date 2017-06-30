Sell-side weighs in as Cara Therapeutics dives nearly 30%

via Bloomberg

The retreat in the share price shouldn't be too much of a surprise, says H.C. Wainwright's Corey Davis, noting a near-doubling in the month leading up to the test results. The data, he says, is a "clear positive signal" for CR845's "incredibly benign side effect profile." He reiterates his Buy rating and $30 price target.

Also a bull, Piper Jaffray's Charles Duncan says the results are "clearly supportive" of further study, with a follow-up Phase 2b trial starting maybe as soon as this year. He's Overweight with a $27 price target.

Janney's Ken Trbovich downgrades to Neutral from Buy. He says the results signal development will take longer and cost more than expected, with the pivotal study now a 2019/2020 event vs. 2018.

CARA -26% to $18.83

