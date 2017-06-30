Macau expected to post eye-popping June growth

Macau authorities are expected to release revenue numbers for June sometime this weekend. Expectations are sky high, with the consensus estimate now standing at +30.3% GGR growth to 20.6B patacas ($2.56B), according to a Bloomberg survery. On the high end of the estimates is Nomura with its expectation for a 33% jump, while the low estimate is +16%. The VIP segment in particular is expected to post an impressive number for the month as it runs off a soft comparable to last year due to the phone betting ban.

Macau gaming revenue soared 23.7% in May to 22.7B ($3.33B) patacas

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

