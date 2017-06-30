Twitter prototyping fake news flagging tool

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is prototyping a feature that would allow users to flag misleading and harmful information.

Sources told The Washington Post that the flagging tool could look like a drop-down menu next to tweets.

A Twitter spokeswoman says the company has “no current plans to launch” such a tool but doesn’t deny the prototyping.

Twitter has received bad press for the prevalence of misleading information, bots, and abusive accounts on the platform.

If the company does launch the flagger, it would join a similar flagging released by Facebook this spring and Google’s efforts to have users help identify misleading or incorrect content.

Social networks have to develop a system that doesn’t allow users to game the system and doesn’t end up accidentally purging safe content.

