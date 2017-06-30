New GDP numbers provide more fuel for Canada rate hike

They're new numbers, but pretty old news: Canadian GDP rose 0.2% in April, or 3.3% on a year-over-basis - the fastest pace since June 2014.

It's among the final pieces of economic news for the Bank of Canada to consider when it meets on July 12, with a few prognosticators starting to see the chance of a rate hike.

The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) initially gained on the print, but fattened bulls are taking some profits. It's returned to where it was prior to the report - up marginally vs. the greenback at $0.7703.

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC