Rite Aid spirals down again

Investment firms are downgrading Rite Aid (RAD -8.1% ) this morning in reaction to the plug getting pulled on the Walgreens merger.

Evercore ISI issues an Underperform rating and calls out downside to $2 per share.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is also at Underperform and sets a price target of $2.

Shares of Rite Aid hit a new 52-week low of $2.62 this morning, leading some traders to see value in a takeover scenario with Rite Aid's market cap threatening to drop below $2B.