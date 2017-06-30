Rite Aid spirals down again

Investment firms are downgrading Rite Aid (RAD -8.1%) this morning in reaction to the plug getting pulled on the Walgreens merger.
Evercore ISI issues an Underperform rating and calls out downside to $2 per share.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is also at Underperform and sets a price target of $2.
Shares of Rite Aid hit a new 52-week low of $2.62 this morning, leading some traders to see value in a takeover scenario with Rite Aid's market cap threatening to drop below $2B.
