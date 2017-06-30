Stocks bounce back from yesterday's drop

Stocks open higher after yesterday's sharp losses, with banks continuing to rise after the Fed cleared capital returns programs earlier this week; Dow +0.5% , S&P and Nasdaq +0.4% .

Today could see increased trading volume since it is the last session of June as well as the second quarter and the first half of the year, although news is expected to be light.

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.2% , U.K.'s FTSE flat and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.9% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

In the U.S., consumer discretionary stocks could enjoy early strength after Nike ( +8.3% ) reported better than expected quarterly earnings; in other earnings of note, Micron opens slightly lower ( -0.2% ) despite reporting above consensus earnings, revenue and guidance.

Treasury prices have slipped a bit, with the benchmark 10-year yield now up a basis point at 2.28%.