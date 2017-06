Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETF Funds

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.0550. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.28%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.0900. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.76%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) - $0.1600. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.66%.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) - $0.1490. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) - $0.2340. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.10%.

Payable July 10; for shareholders of record July 6; ex-div July 3. 30-Day SEC yield as of 6/29/2017.