Post-earnings slide for American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) is down sharply after the company's guidance for FY18 disappointed.

The company sees revenue of $750M to $790M for FY18 and EPS of $1.42 to $1.62. Both marks are short of consensus estimates.

"We believe the promotional atmosphere will continue and will have an impact on our gross margins, especially in Q1 and Q2," notes CEO James Debney.

we believe Q3 and Q4 will be positively impacted by upcoming new product introductions several of which are significant," he adds.

