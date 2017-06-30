Credit Suisse is bullish on the data center REITs

The sector is poised for a "rerating," writes analyst Sami Badri, initiating coverage of the data center REITs.

Started at Outperform: CyrusOne (CONE +0.8% ) and Equinix (EQIX +1% ). Started at Neutral: QTS Realty (QTS -0.4% ) and CoreSite (COR +0.1% ).

Interconnection services are seeing strong global growth while construction/development expenses are falling.

Badri and team see 9% CAGR in multi-tenant data center market from 2016-21, and this could be conservative.

Sector consolidation should continue to be a story, with EQIX and CONE the big buyers. Also look for pension and sovereign-wealth funds to start doing JVs with data center players.

Source: Lily Katz at Bloomberg