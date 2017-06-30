Fitbit smartwatch experiences problems ahead of launch

Bloomberg reports Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has hit some bumps as it prepares to get a smartwatch to market.

Problems include the loss of several employees, an unready app store, a failed partnership with Spotify, and a lack of interest from app developers.

Fitbit still has a loyal audience for its activity trackers but hopes the move into smartwatches will provide a profitable new route for the company.

Wearable device adoption remains low even with existing products like the Apple Watch, which has a fully functional app store and one of the most popular device ecosystems around.

The Fitbit watch should release in the fall just in time for the Apple Watch 3.