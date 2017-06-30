Fitbit smartwatch experiences problems ahead of launch

Bloomberg reports Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has hit some bumps as it prepares to get a smartwatch to market.
Problems include the loss of several employees, an unready app store, a failed partnership with Spotify, and a lack of interest from app developers.
Fitbit still has a loyal audience for its activity trackers but hopes the move into smartwatches will provide a profitable new route for the company.
Wearable device adoption remains low even with existing products like the Apple Watch, which has a fully functional app store and one of the most popular device ecosystems around.
The Fitbit watch should release in the fall just in time for the Apple Watch 3.
Fitbit shares are down 2.41%.