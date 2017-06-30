3D, Stratasys down on analyst competition concerns

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) shares falling due to a note from William Blair analyst Brian Drab expresses caution about potential competition.

Drab met with 3-D printing industry representatives and found that some 3D distributors were switching to competitors like HP.

He also notes that 3D lowering the reseller price for its consumable materials could put pressure on the segment’s margins.

Drab says the same competition threats to 3D also apply to Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and maintains an Underperform rating on both companies.

Source: Bloomberg

3D shares are down 5.55% .