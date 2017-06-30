Verizon perfoms live OTA VoLTE call on its Cat M1 network

Verizon (VZ +0.1% ) has conducted its first live over-the-air Cat M1 voice-over-LTE call, showing the technology can work over a commercial-ready network.

That in turn should enable new breakthroughs in the Internet of Things, Verizon says, whether developers in that area are working on data-only or voice-enabled products.

The carrier performed the trial using Ericsson's (ERIC -0.6% ) network infrastucture and a multimodal LTE modem from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

The Cat M1 network is designed for devices that require extended battery life, which optimizes for a variety of applications ranging from water meters to wearables to asset trackers and consumer electronics.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is also testing VoLTE over Cat M1, and conducted a demo at Mobile World Congress in February, but in the confines of that test environment.