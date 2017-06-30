Iron ore surges into bull territory as China sentiment strengthens

Iron ore has rallied back into bull market territory, driven by a surge from Chinese mills boosting purchases to replenish inventories, with higher-grade ore in demand.

Prices in Qingdao have racked up their biggest monthly increase since October, closing at $64.95/dry metric ton today for its highest settlement since May 4, and have gained more than 20% from the year-low of $53.36 hit just two-and-a-half weeks ago, meeting the common definition of a bull market.

The latest gauge of China’s strengthening economy is a gain in the official manufacturing purchasing managers index to 51.7 in June from 51.2 in May, and the steel industry reading - while edging lower to 54.1 - remains above the 50 level that signals expansion.

Price activity is defying the gloom forecast by many analysts; Goldman warns prices may slump below $50 next year, and Morgan Stanley also cut its outlook earlier this week.

