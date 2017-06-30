MGM Resorts dips after Deutsche Bank warns on 'unlucky' Q2

Deutsche Bank warns on MGM Resorts (MGM -3.4% ) in the near term due to concerns over Q2 Strip RevPAR results. DB's Carlo Santarelli thinks an "unlucky" month with the hold rates at several high-end Strip casinos could impact the quarter. The analyst keeps MGM rated at Buy due to his positive longer-term view.

"We expect shares to come under pressure in the near term as consensus estimates are likely to revise lower, though we believe the longer term story, which includes catalysts like the National Harbor sale & Cotai opening, remains largely intact at an undemanding relative valuation," writes Santarelli.

Sources: Bloomberg and StreetInsider.com.