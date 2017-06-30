Davidson sees compelling value in Finisar, AAOI; shares rise

Optical component stocks are back on the rise today, recouping some ground lost in declines yesterday, as D.A. Davidson weighs in anew on the sector.

The firm initiated Finisar (FNSR +0.6%) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI +4.8%) at Buy, pointing to "compelling" valuations, and started coverage on NeoPhotonics (NPTN -7.3%) at Neutral.

It has a target price for Finisar of $40, implying 51.5% upside, and for Applied Optoelectronics of $95, also implying 51% upside.

Finisar has a "building presence in China that should drive strong growth" by the end of the year, along with solid OEM partnerships, writes Mark Kelleher. For its part, Applied Opto will see a favorable margin mix shift from smaller form factor transceivers as they grow.

His target on NeoPhotonics is $9, implying 11% upside from yesterday's close (and nearly 20% upside from today's lower price).