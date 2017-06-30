Analyst keeps Buy rating for Cara Therapeutics despite trial disappointment

Not all analysts are ready to throw in the towel on Cara Therapeutics (CARA -34.1% ) after the company missed the primary endpoint in the phase 2B clinical trial of its oral CR845 therapy for treatment of osteoarthritis pain.

H.C. Wainwright's Corey Davis says the trial "unequivocally showed" a positive signal in the pre-specified subset of patients with hip (but not knee) osteoarthritis, and more importantly, it showed an "incredibly benign side effect profile."

Davis keeps a Buy rating and $30 price target on the shares, saying the study "could have been far worse," and while not an obvious win that allows progression to Phase 3, the next step will be to conduct another Phase 2 with changes that can optimize the chances of CR845 showing clear efficacy.

