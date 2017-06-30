Semtech to acquire AptoVision Technologies

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) signed a definitive agreement to acquire AptoVision Technologies' outstanding equity interests for a cash purchase price of $28M and additional contingent consideration of up to $47M.

Semtech expects to fund the purchase price using its current cash assets.

“Semtech is a leader in the SDI broadcast video market and with the acquisition of AptoVision’s pioneering BlueRiver technology for Video over IP, we are further expanding our opportunity into the fast growing Pro AV market and solidifying our commitment to the video industry,” stated Gary Beauchamp.

The acquisition is expected to close during current fiscal quarter.

The Company expects the deal to be neutral to its FY18 non-GAAP earnings and to be accretive to its FY2019 non-GAAP earnings.

Press Release