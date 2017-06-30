Bayer warning has read-through for Brazil-exposed fertilizer firms, Stifel says

Bayer’s (OTCPK:BAYRY -4.2% ) profit warning related to its Brazilian crop sciences operations has potential read-through for fertilizer companies with exposure to the Brazilian agriculture market, Stifel says, pointing to Mosaic (MOS) as having the most exposure among peers.

Stifel says it remains to be seen whether the market will see reduced demand for the season or just a temporary shift in the seasonality of purchasing, but lower crop prices in U.S. dollar terms and rising input costs in local currency could prolong inventory overhangs.

Others with Brazilian exposure include Compass Minerals (CMP -0.8% ), Agrium (AGU -0.5% ), Potash Corp. (POT -0.5% ) and CF Industries (CF -1.4% ), although Stifel says CF has the least exposure given the Brazil’s relatively low consumption of nitrogen fertilizers compared to potash and phosphates.

Source: Bloomberg First Word