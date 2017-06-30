Bankers prep Deckers Outdoor for sale

Bankers are still "fully engaged" in the process of looking for a buyer of Deckers Outdoor (DECK +0.6% ), sources tell StreetInsider.

A recent missive from Marcato Capital raised some concerns on how the sales efforts were proceeding.

The list of potential bidders for the retailer is said to include VF Corporation (VFC +1.2% ), Columbia Sportswear (COLM +0.7% ), Wolverine Worldwide (WWW +0.9% ) and Steve Madden (SHOO +0.5% ).

