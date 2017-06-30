Bankers prep Deckers Outdoor for sale

Bankers are still "fully engaged" in the process of looking for a buyer of Deckers Outdoor (DECK +0.6%), sources tell StreetInsider.
A recent missive from Marcato Capital raised some concerns on how the sales efforts were proceeding.
The list of potential bidders for the retailer is said to include VF Corporation (VFC +1.2%), Columbia Sportswear (COLM +0.7%), Wolverine Worldwide (WWW +0.9%) and Steve Madden (SHOO +0.5%).
Previously: Marcato Capital turns up the heat on Deckers Outdoor (June 27)
Previously: Marcato pulls no punches in letter to Deckers (June 27)
Now read: V.F. Corp. Cheap At $55 »