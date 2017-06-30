RBC analyst says tech selloffs unsustainable

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney doesn’t see the recent tech selloffs sustaining, according to comments on CNBC.

Mahaney notes that among the “highest-quality names, at least that we look at in consumer internet, are off 4 or 5 percent off of all-time highs, so I don’t view that as a major change.”

The analyst does understand Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) dip following the landmark EU antitrust fine, calling the fine a potential overhang.

Underlying fundamentals of the big tech stocks remain consistent, says Mahaney.

Previously: EU slams Google with €2.4B fine (June 27)