Food stocks on the move after activist targets Hain

The activist interest in Hain Celestial has helped to drive up the share price on a number of other food stocks that investors think could be in the line of fire for an activist play.
Running ahead of market averages today are Freshpet (FRPT +4.2%), Amplify Snack Brands (BETR +3.2%), Amira Nature Foods (ANFI +3.9%), DAVIDsTEA (DTEA +1.7%), Inventure Foods (SNAK +5.3%), SunOpta (STKL +3.9%) and TreeHouse Foods (THS +1.7%).
An earnings beat from McCormick is also helping to sway sentiment.
Previously: Hain +9% with activist in the house (June 30)