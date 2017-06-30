Food stocks on the move after activist targets Hain

The activist interest in Hain Celestial has helped to drive up the share price on a number of other food stocks that investors think could be in the line of fire for an activist play.

Running ahead of market averages today are Freshpet (FRPT +4.2% ), Amplify Snack Brands (BETR +3.2% ), Amira Nature Foods (ANFI +3.9% ), DAVIDsTEA (DTEA +1.7% ), Inventure Foods (SNAK +5.3% ), SunOpta (STKL +3.9% ) and TreeHouse Foods (THS +1.7% ).

An earnings beat from McCormick is also helping to sway sentiment.

