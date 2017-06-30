DirecTV Now adds local ABC, NBC, Fox affiliates

Live-TV streamer DirecTV Now (NYSE:T) is more than doubling its offering of local television coverage, adding more affiliates of ABC, NBC and Fox.

The changes start next week and bring DirecTV Now's live local coverage to nearly 70% of U.S. households.

By August's end, DirecTV Now hopes to have tripled the offering since launch by adding still more affiliates.

It's adding ABC affiliates in 30 new markets (including Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Boston), NBC in four new markets, and Fox in one new market.