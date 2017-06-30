Lockheed-Boeing JV beats SpaceX to win Air Force launch contract

United Launch Airlines, the Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.3% ) and Boeing (BA +0.5% ) joint venture, is awarded a ~$191M firm-fixed-price contract for launch services to deliver the Space Test Program-3 satellite to intended orbit.

The award marks the first time the partnership beat Elon Musk's SpaceX in competition for an Air Force satellite launch.

A SpaceX official said it did not expect to win the bidding because the mission required a heavy-lift launcher and its Falcon Heavy booster has not yet flown, according to Reuters.