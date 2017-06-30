Susquehanna lauds 'innovation engine' at Nike

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser doles out high praise to Nike (NKE +9.6% ) after the company delivered FQ4 results and guidance ahead of expectations.

"We are certainly beginning to see the fruits of Nike's efforts to re-ignite its innovation engine with initial success of new platforms such as VaporMax and Zoom X, DD growth in Sportswear, and a return to growth in Basketball," writesPoser.

"We are also seeing how the diversification of Nike's model is paying dividends, as revenue growth for every single geography outside of North America was above our forecast," he adds.

Previously: Global markets help Nike fly past estimates (June 29)

Previously: Nike beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (June 29)

Previously: Nike rallies after solid guidance, Amazon pilot update (June 30)