U.S. rig count rises by 1 after 23 weeks of gains

The count of active U.S. drilling rigs decreases by 1 to 940 in the latest Baker Hughes survey, snapping a streak of gains that stretched over a record 23 weeks.

The weekly oil rig count also ended its own 23-week winning streak after falling by 2 to 756, while gas rigs gained 1 to 184; a year ago, 341 oil rigs and 89 gas rigs were active in the U.S.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, UCO, DGAZ, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, GAZ, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI