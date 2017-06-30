Wells Fargo shakes up MBS market by withholding money

"I expect the market to somewhat freeze until there is more clarity on the bonds with that clause or similar,” says one portfolio manager. "I expect there to be a bit of chaos.”

At issue: Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) invoked its right as trustee to hold back funds to cover legal costs on 20 deals with $540M principal balance. Those 20 are part of more than 2K deals involved in a lawsuit brought by bondholders to recover losses on the crisis-era paper.

Wells moved to withhold some funds after New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) exercised its so-called clean-up rights on the deals. Roughly $3K per loan was held back.

"Wells Fargo, in its capacity as trustee, has been named as a defendant in lawsuits claiming the trustees breached certain duties to investors,” says a bank spokeswoman. "Wells Fargo has incurred and will incur legal expenses."

The move creates a new risk for buyers of legacy MBS, says the team at JPMorgan. They expect more such moves until there's further legal clarity. The action, according to Morgan Stanley, is already being felt in the market for crisis-era mortgages.

Reporting by Alastair Marsh and Tracy Alloway at Bloomberg