Morgan Stanley starts WWE at Equal Weight

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +0.1% ) is becoming a growth story after taking a risk on its own over-the-top service, Morgan Stanley says in starting the company at Equal Weight.

The firm sees WWE growing EBITDA 18-20% a year from 2017-2019, a reward for patient investors waiting for the WWE Network to pay off.

But there's some concern about sustainability of the network's user growth. “We are lightly more cautious than consensus on the ability to sustain current WWE OTT Network net adds levels, as recent results suggest it is reaching maturity,” Benjamin Swinburne writes.

The firm has a $23 price target, implying 12% upside from current pricing.