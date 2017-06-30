Meridian Bioscience updates on FDA inpsection of Magellan

Meridian Bioscience says that its Magellan subsidairy is committed to resolving issues brought up by FDA investigators during an inspection.

"Magellan’s access to extensive dialogue with the FDA during its inspection provided valuable insight that, coupled with the help of Meridian’s regulatory team, will assist us in our response to the observations,” notes Magellan CEO Amy Winslow.

Magellan also reiterates that the testing under review pertains only to samples collected in venous blood collection tubes and is a small portion (approximately 10%) of the testing performed on Magellan systems.

