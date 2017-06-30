Petrobras to adjust diesel, gasoline prices more frequently

Petrobras (PBR +1.8% ) says it will begin adjusting domestic diesel and gasoline prices more frequently, possibly even on a daily basis, as it seeks to introduce greater flexibility to compete with private importers.

The new plan, which goes into effect Monday, replaces a policy PBR introduced in October of reviewing fuel prices monthly; previously, the company had updated prices only sporadically and provided little transparency about its decision making process, and at times it burned billions of dollars a year effectively subsidizing imported energy products.

Separately, PBR says its E&P, refining and logistics operations are normal despite a nationwide strike in Brazil.