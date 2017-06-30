Statoil evaluating new CO2 storage project offshore Norway

Statoil (STO -0.4% ) says it may build a carbon storage facility on the Norwegian continental shelf, in what it says could be the world's first storage site to receive carbon dioxide from several industrial sources.

STO will perform concept and pre-engineering studies on the project for Gassnova, a Norwegian state-owned carbon capture technology firm, to consist of a plant that will receive CO2 from ships, which will be further injected into wells east of Norway's Troll gas field.

Norway’s parliament is expected to make a final investment decision on the project in 2019.