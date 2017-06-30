Bluebird bio downgraded at BTIG as abundance of good news priced in

Bluebird bio (BLUE -2.7% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research, which says a string of much anticipated events already are baked into the drug maker’s share price.

BLUE has soared higher by more than 70% YTD following favorable data updates in its oncology and rare disease efforts, and BTIG believes the stock price has "generally captured" these updates; the company will have another round of updates from key programs at ASH during December and an update on CCALD at a yet to be named neurology conference during H2.