Vivendi director: Could exit Ubisoft to pursue another

With what looks like a run toward a hostile buyout of videogame maker Ubisoft (UBSFY +1.3% ), Vivendi (VIVHY -0.8% ) isn't ruling anything out, including dropping that stake to pursue another firm instead, according to a key director.

Stephane Roussel -- put in charge of Gameloft (OTCPK:GLOFY) after Vivendi took control of that game maker -- tells Le Figaro that if Vivendi pursued another target that cost more than €1B, it could get out of its stake in Ubisoft.

That would be a relief to Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family, which has been gearing up to defend a hostile takeover after losing control of Gameloft.

Vivendi needs a more powerful firm than Gameloft -- Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft would fit the bill and be the "most natural solution," Roussel says -- but "it's not Ubisoft or nothing."

Le Figaro piece

Previously: Ubisoft founders raise stake in attempt to hold off Vivendi (Jun. 27 2017)