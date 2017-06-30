Rite Aid looks to next phase

The FTC is still likely to get involved in the reworked deal between Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA -0.2% ) and Rite Aid (RAD -2.9% ), according to a D.C. antitrust attorney.

"They can’t create a situation where the remaining Rite Aid stores, whatever that looks like, are not going to be competitively significant," says Andrea Agathoklis Murino.

Working in Rite Aid's favor is the huge cash stack that it will bring in from the sale of 2,186 stores -- an amount that it can be argued will help reposition its as a competitive chain.

"It really gives them a lifeline whereas there probably wasn’t one if they had just gotten the deal scuttled and there was no transaction," notes Bloomberg Intelligence's Jonathan Palmer.