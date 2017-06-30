Nokia names Samsung vet as new Technologies president

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has appointed Samsung veteran Gregory Lee as president of the Nokia Technologies division.

Nokia Technologies focuses on virtual reality cameras, digital health devices, and trying to push Nokia back into the phone market.

Lee previously served as the CEO and president of Samsung’s North American division.

Former Nokia Technologies president Ramzi Haidamus stepped down last year and was replaced by Brad Rodrigues on an interim basis. Rodrigues heads strategy and business development at Nokia Technologies.

