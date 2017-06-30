Facebook will demote News Feed links from spamming accounts

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announces a new push to reduce low-quality News Feed items by demoting links from accounts that share vast amounts of posts a day.

VP of News Feed Adam Mosseri defines “vast” to TechCrunch as over 50 posts a day.

In the announcement post, Mosseri notes that the accounts posting that often usually favor clickbait, misinformation, and sensationalism.

The announcement comes as Facebook works to better police fake news, hate speech, and terrorism on its platforms.

