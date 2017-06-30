Orange postpones entry into banking to extend testing

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) is putting off the launch of a high-profile banking service to keep working on quality control.

Orange Bank has set to launch July 6 after a couple of months of internal testing, but "Tests carried out with employees since May haven't met the standards and criteria of excellence in terms of quality and reliability that the group expects," the company says.

Once live, Orange Bank will offer the telecom's customers access to opening some standard traditional accounts (checking, savings, debit card) as well as the ability to send money via SMS text.