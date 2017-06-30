Treasurys slide late

Long-dated Treasurys moved nicely lower on heavy volume late in today's session, with the yield on the 10-year hitting a six-week high of 2.30%.

Just a handful of sessions ago, the yield had fallen to nearly 2.10%, but Fed leadership is staying hawkish, and is now being joined by the Bank of Canada, Bank of England, and ECB.

Next Friday brings the June employment report, and the following week the BOC policy meeting at which that central bank might unleash its own tightening cycle.

ETFs: PLW, GOVT, STPP, FLAT, EGF, TAPR, FTT, FIBR