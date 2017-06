Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it has lifted the force majeure on exports of Nigeria's Bonny Light export crude.

Shell had declared the force majeure on June 8 following the shutdown of the Trans Niger Pipeline after a sabotage attack by suspected oil thieves.

The resumption of Bonny Light exports would push Nigeria's production to more than 2M bbl/day after plummeting to near 30-year lows of ~1.2M bbl/day in May 2016 because of rising attacks on oil facilities in the Niger Delta.