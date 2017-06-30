Barracuda Networks co-founder leaving CMO role

The co-founder of Barracuda Networks (CUDA +1.8% ), Michael Perone, is stepping down from his post as chief marketing officer.

He'll keep his board seat, though, and "continue to assist with strategic and emerging technology investments and opportunities," the company says. Perone says he'll focus time on a venture fund he recently co-founded, 345 Partners.

Perone will be replaced by Erin Hintz, most recently CMO at Urban Airship, effective July 5. Prior to that role she was VP and general manager of global marketing and e-commerce for Citrix's software-as-a-service division.