Stocks up for the day, down for the week, amid best first-half gains in years

Stocks closed mostly higher to wrap up the strongest first half of any year since 2013 for the S&P 500 (+8.2%) and the Dow (+8) as well as the Nasdaq's best H1 since 2009 (+14.1%).

But stocks ended lower for the week, with the S&P losing 0.6%, the Dow edging 0.2% lower and the Nasdaq plunging 2% for the week and 0.9% for the month after recent selloffs in tech stocks.

Today's leaders included consumer discretionary (+0.6%) - aided by Nike's 11% rally after beating quarterly earnings expectations - industrials (+0.8%) and energy (+0.4%), while top-weighted sectors such as financials, tech and health care all finished slightly underwater (-0.1%).

U.S. crude oil spiked 2.5% to settle at $46.04/bbl, as data showed the first decline in the number of active U.S. oil rigs in 24 weeks; it was WTI's seventh straight gain and snapped a losing streak of five weeks (up 7% for the week).

Treasury prices fell, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising by 3 bps to 2.30%.