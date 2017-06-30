Regeneron price target boosted at BTIG

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) shares fell off 3.7% today in spite of a price target raise from BTIG.

The firm rates Regeneron a Buy and hiked its target to $540 from a previous $480, as it anticipates positive results from its nesvacumab antibody and eczema therapy dupilumab studies.

Price targets have been rising this week even from neutral firms. Bernstein downgraded shares to Market Perform from Outperform Monday, but boosted its target to $480 from $410.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Leerink Swann reiterated its Outperform rating and raised its target to $573 from $493, implying 16.7% upside from today's lower close.