DryShips starts first VLGC time charter with an oil major

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) sank another 25% in today's trade even after announcing the beginning of its first very large gas carrier five-year firm time charter with an unnamed oil major.

The company expects a total gross backlog associated with the time charter of as much as $92.7M, when including options to extend the firm employment period by up to three years.

DRYS +4.7% AH following the latest Kalani Investments update, which shows three-month sales of more than 14.8M shares at an average $8.94/share for an aggregate gross purchase price of $132.4M.

But following six reverse stock splits in a year, DRYS continued its inexorable plunge today to a new intraday low of $1.26; its market cap now totals $5.43M vs. a split-adjusted all-time high $212M, Bespoke says.