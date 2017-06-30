Reuters: Steelworkers union warns of strike at Philadelphia refinery

The United Steelworkers union has warned executives at the largest oil refinery on the U.S. east coast that its members are prepared to strike as soon as in the next two weeks unless cuts to health and pension benefits are restored, Reuters reports.

A warning letter was sent to Philadelphia Energy Solutions, a joint venture between Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) of the 335K bbl/day refinery, according to the report.

PES forced employees to contribute more to their health plans and suspended pension contributions last year as big refining margins from the Bakken rail boom disappeared.