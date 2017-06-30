Bayer, Syngenta pressured after study says pesticides harmed bee colonies

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) and Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) face renewed pressure over their neonicotinoid farm pesticides after research funded by the companies supports claims that the chemicals are responsible for harming bee colonies.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Science as the European Union’s executive arm prepares to propose a ban on the use of the pesticides, after the two companies clashed with the EU in court earlier this year over temporary bans on the products.

In a response, Bayer points to inconsistent results in different countries, and says it "remains convinced that neonicotinoid seed treatments for oilseed rape have no short- or long-term negative effects on bees and that these seed treatments are a useful and effective tool for farmers."