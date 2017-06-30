Armour Residential closes stock offering at $26.40/share Armour Residential closes stock offering at $26.40/share

Armour Residential (NYSE:ARR) has closed a 4.5M-share public stock offering at $26.40/share.

Shares closed today down 0.4% to $25 and are down 8.5% this week. Gross proceeds came to about $118.8M; net proceeds will be used to acquire additional target assets and for general purposes.

Underwriters have a 30-day greenshoe option for up to 675,000 additional shares. Joint book-runners were Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.

Previously: Armour Residential down 4.3% on capital raise (Jun. 27 2017)